The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park, learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Toby Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
May Is Grapefruit Season in California
May 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
Adopting a Pet?
May 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside
May 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
Details on Palms Mixed-Use Proposal
May 10, 2021 Staff Report
More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Located at 10610-10628 W. Venice Boulevard,...
Meeting for Culver City Project That Would Replace Post Office, Coco’s, Valvoline With Mixed-Used Development
May 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City of Culver City schedules public hearing for 1111 Jefferson Boulevard development By Chad Winthrop A public meeting is set...
Historic Fox Theater Revamp?
A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue
May 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Summer Strawberries Are Here!
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Ralphs Brentwood Increases Security After Safety Concerns
May 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brentwood Ralphs grocery store receives new security upgrades due to concerns for patron safety, learn what to expect on your...
Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?
Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Palms Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments
A development proposed for Palms would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+ unit,...
Venice's Fox Theater Revamp
A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station
Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Westside Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic
April 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn more in this...
19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App
April 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...
