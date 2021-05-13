May 13, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Toby Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park, learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

May Is Grapefruit Season in California

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
Adopting a Pet?

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021

Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...

10610-10628 West Venice Boulevard Rendering: Uriu and Associates.
Details on Palms Mixed-Use Proposal

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Located at 10610-10628 W. Venice Boulevard,...

A rendering of a mixed-use development planned for Culver City. Photo: City of Culver City.
Meeting for Culver City Project That Would Replace Post Office, Coco’s, Valvoline With Mixed-Used Development

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

City of Culver City schedules public hearing for 1111 Jefferson Boulevard development By Chad Winthrop A public meeting is set...
Historic Fox Theater Revamp?

May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue

May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021

Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Summer Strawberries Are Here!

May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021

Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Ralphs Brentwood Increases Security After Safety Concerns

May 5, 2021

May 5, 2021

Brentwood Ralphs grocery store receives new security upgrades due to concerns for patron safety, learn what to expect on your...
Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?

May 4, 2021

May 4, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Palms Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments

May 4, 2021

May 4, 2021

A development proposed for Palms would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+ unit,...
Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp

May 4, 2021

May 4, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Westside Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic

April 30, 2021

April 30, 2021

Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn more in this...
19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App

April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021

OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...

