With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn what is on display in this video made possible by the Bike Shop California.
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
Two Men Indicted for Accused Hate Crime Attack at Beverly Hills Restaurant
May 10, 2021 Staff Report
Suspects are accused of allegedly attacking employees and saying racial slurs By Toi Creel Two men are facing charges after...
Vote Centers Open for Local Special Primary Election Between 5 Democrats and Socialist
May 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
May 18 Assembly District 54 Special Primary Election underway By Sam Catanzaro Vote centers are now open for the District...
Details on Palms Mixed-Use Proposal
May 10, 2021 Staff Report
More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Located at 10610-10628 W. Venice Boulevard,...
Meeting for Culver City Project That Would Replace Post Office, Coco’s, Valvoline With Mixed-Used Development
May 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City of Culver City schedules public hearing for 1111 Jefferson Boulevard development By Chad Winthrop A public meeting is set...
Major Appliance Purchase in Your Future? 5 Factors to Keep in Mind
May 7, 2021 TJ Montemer
One thing you should keep in mind as a homeowner is that you will need to replace your appliances in...
Signs That You Have a Termite Problem
May 7, 2021 TJ Montemer
There are some things in your home that you never want to see. Pests are one of them. These unwanted...
Culver City Fire Department Getting Seniors Access to Covid-19 Vaccine
May 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
By Toi Creel Culver City Firefighters are helping connecting seniors to vaccines. The Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) is doing...
Historic Fox Theater Revamp?
A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Expo Line Train Kills Pedestrian in Culver City Area
May 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fatality occurs near Bagley Avenue Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro Expo Line...
Tokyo-Inspired Pizza Coming to Mar Vista
May 6, 2021 Staff Report
The Rose Venice’s Jason Neroni announces plans for former A-Frame space on Washington Blvd. By Kerry Slater A Westside chef...
Food Review: Tikka Taco Bringing Desi Flavors to Venice Beach Boardwalk
May 6, 2021 Staff Report
Checking in a Tikka Taco, 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Kerry Slater Tikka Taco, a new spot on the Venice...
Metro Bike Share Relaunches on Westside
May 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Program back after being suspended in September By Chad Winthrop LA Metro’s bike share system is back on the Westside. ...
Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?
Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Palms Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments
A development proposed for Palms would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+ unit,...
Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp
A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...Read more