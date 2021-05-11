Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race Around the Corner

Annual event set for May 21 at the Culver-Palms YMCA

By Chad Winthrop

The Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race is just around the corner, this year supporting Upward Bound House, an organization helping eliminate homelessness among families in LA.

This year the Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race will be at the Culver-Palms YMCA pool on May 21, benefiting Upward Bound House. Their mission is to eliminate homelessness among families with children by providing housing and supportive services.

For the first time, Culver City Rotary is inviting service clubs, youth groups and more to consider being a Partner (team) with the Lucky Ducky Race. Partners earn 1/2 of what they raise. The other 1/2 goes to Upward Bound House. Each Partner will have a website page link for information about their group, photos, and logos.

The Culver City Rotary Community Foundation will distribute all the monies raised from the Lucky Ducky.

“Every time we talk about the Lucky Ducky Swim people smile,” comments Rotarian Carmela Raack. “It is a pleasure to see people enjoy such a fun and happy activity.”

The Culver City Rotary Club and the Culver City Rotary Community Foundation support needs of the community especially providing programs for the youth in Culver City.

“Being part of Rotary means opportunities to give back to the community is ways large and small,” says Jim Shanman, Culver City Rotary. “As Youth Chair I interact with students in Culver City helping them discover and explore the meaning of community work and service.”

Those who wish to be a Lucky Ducky Sponsor or Partner can contact luckyduckrace.com

Culver City Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month via Zoom. All who are interested in joining the conversation or becoming a member are welcome to attend. Visit culvercityrotary.org for more information.