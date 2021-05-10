May 10, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Meeting for Culver City Project That Would Replace Post Office, Coco’s, Valvoline With Mixed-Used Development

A rendering of a mixed-use development planned for Culver City. Photo: City of Culver City.

City of Culver City schedules public hearing for 1111 Jefferson Boulevard development

By Chad Winthrop

A public meeting is set this month for a Culver City project that would replace a post office, Coco’s restaurant and Valvoline with an over 200-unit, mixed-use development.

On May 25, virtual community meeting focused on a development planned 11111 Jefferson Boulevard will take place from 6-8 p.m. The Community Meeting on the Project will begin at 6:00 P.M. and end at approximately 7:00 P.M. and will be followed by the Public Meeting on the Draft Environmental Impact Report (Draft EIR) at approximately 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

The 3.43-acre (149,553 square foot) property is currently developed with three single-story commercial buildings, surface parking, a parking lot that serves the proximate Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF). Among the tenets include a post office, Coco’s restaurant and Valvoline.

The development would construct up to 230 residential dwelling units, 19 of which would be affordable to very low income households, for a total of up to 244,609 sf of residential area including the residential lobby and amenity room; up to 55,050 sf of ground floor retail area, including a 38,600 sf market, 10,600 sf of restaurants, 3,900 sf of retail, and a 1,950 sf gym/studio fitness center; and up to 11,450 sf of second floor office uses within a five story building.

The building would be constructed atop one level of subterranean vehicular parking, with parking also provided on the first and second floor of the building. There would be a total of 653 parking stalls (308 stalls for residential, 311 stalls for commercial, and 34 spaces for an off-site use, the ECF). Vehicular access to the Project Site would be provided from three driveways: one on Sepulveda Boulevard at Janisann Avenue and two on Machado Road. The driveway on Sepulveda Boulevard and the east driveway on Machado Road (closer to Jefferson Boulevard) would serve retail, market, and office uses. The west driveway on Machado Road opposite Heritage Place would provide access for resident and resident guest parking, and for ECF parking all located below grade. A proposed traffic signal is also proposed at the intersection of Janisann Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard.

The project would include private and publicly accessible open space, including: a public park at the corner of Machado Road and Sepulveda Boulevard, a public paseo area with an interior courtyard adjacent to the ground floor retail uses at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard, and an open air courtyard at the third level of the development to serve the residential units.

Project construction would occur in one phase and is anticipated to commence as early as the second quarter of 2022 and be completed by the third quarter of 2024 for a total of approximately 26 months.

The Draft EIR can be viewed or downloaded at the  Culver City Current Planning Division website.

The public review period for the Draft EIR begins on May 6. 2021 and ends on June 21, 2021. Written comments should be received by the City on or before June 21, 2021. Written comments should be labeled with “Subject: 11111 Jefferson Boulevard Mixed-Use Project Draft EIR” and be directed via email to Michael Allen or by mail to; Michael Allen, Current Planning Manager City of Culver City Current Planning Division 9770 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232.

The meetings will be held in an online format using Zoom. You may join, view, and participate in the meeting by using the Zoom application, by your web browser, or by phone. Register for the virtual meeting by visiting:11111 Jefferson Zoom Meeting

in Featured, News, Real Estate
Related Posts
10610-10628 West Venice Boulevard Rendering: Uriu and Associates.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Details on Palms Mixed-Use Proposal

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Located at 10610-10628 W. Venice Boulevard,...

Photo: Culver City Fire Department (Facebook).
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Fire Department Getting Seniors Access to Covid-19 Vaccine

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

By Toi Creel Culver City Firefighters are helping connecting seniors to vaccines. The Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) is doing...

The scene of a fatality involving an Expo Line train Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Expo Line Train Kills Pedestrian in Culver City Area

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Fatality occurs near Bagley Avenue Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro Expo Line...

"The Godzilla" pizza: bacon, pepperoni, green garlic sausage, salami, smoked mozzarella, tomato sauce, miso kewpi mayo, okonomiyaki sauce, togorashi and scallionss. Photo: Jason Neroni via Pascal Shirley (Instagram).
Dining, News

Tokyo-Inspired Pizza Coming to Mar Vista

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

The Rose Venice’s Jason Neroni announces plans for former A-Frame space on Washington Blvd. By Kerry Slater A Westside chef...

Left to right: portobello mushroom, beef seekh kebab and tandoori chicken tinga tacos from Tikka Taco on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured

Food Review: Tikka Taco Bringing Desi Flavors to Venice Beach Boardwalk

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Checking in a Tikka Taco, 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Kerry Slater Tikka Taco, a new spot on the Venice...

Photo: LA Metro.
News, Traffic + Transportation

Metro Bike Share Relaunches on Westside

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Program back after being suspended in September By Chad Winthrop LA Metro’s bike share system is back on the Westside. ...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Palms Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A development proposed for Palms would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+ unit,...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...

The scene of a May 3 shooting at Washington and Crenshaw.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Two Killed in Washington Boulevard Shooting

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide are investigating a multi-victim shooting from on Washington Bouelarvd near...
Culver City, News

Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to Culver City. According to...
News

Why This Could Be the Best Time to Move to LA

May 1, 2021

Read more
May 1, 2021

Los Angeles has been the crown jewel of the West Coast for decades. Its golden beaches, warm climate, and palm-lined...

The Metro E Line in West Los Angeles. Photo: metro.net.
Featured, News

Low-Income Resident, Students Could Ride Metro for Free by End of Summer

April 30, 2021

Read more
April 30, 2021

Metro looking at late Summer Launching For fareless transit pilot program By Toi Creel K-12 students and low-income residents could...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR