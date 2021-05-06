May 6, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Food Review: Tikka Taco Bringing Desi Flavors to Venice Beach Boardwalk

Left to right: portobello mushroom, beef seekh kebab and tandoori chicken tinga tacos from Tikka Taco on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Kerry Slater.

Checking in a Tikka Taco, 1425 Ocean Front Walk

By Kerry Slater

Tikka Taco, a new spot on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, serves up Desi-fusion street food, including a tandoori tinga taco served on roti that hits the spot. 

Tikka Taco, located at 1425 Ocean Front Walk, opened this spring in a small space on the Venice Beach Boardwalk flanked by Hot Spring Chicken and Turn Dough. From chef Kamran Gil, Tikka Taco, open 12-8 daily, offers self-described “gourmet comfort” fusion food “taking flavors from around the world and packaging it in a flavor that hits close to home.” 

For lunch I got three tacos–tandoori chicken tinga, beef seekh kebab, portobello mushroom–which came out to $15 with tax and tip. 

The chicken was by far the best of the three tacos. The shredded tandoori meat was juicy and packed full of flavor. While garnished with creamy corn and cilantro, this taco did not need any salsas or toppings, with the house-made tikka masala flavor speaking for itself. The only complaint I had with this taco was it could have used a bit more filling, as a few bites on the ends were dominated by roti. 

The seekh kebab taco was solid but not on the same level as the chicken. From a flavor perspective, this was very good, similar to an intact seekh kebab. However, texturally was lacking, as the seasoned ground beef was a bit dry, at least compared to the chicken taco I had just eaten. But still, this was a great taco, thanks in large part to the excellent charred scallion aioli and bell pepper salsa which contrasted nicely with meat.  

The portobello mushroom taco was a difficult one for me to gauge. Each component of the taco was very good, and aesthetically it was pleasing, but the taco as a whole did not quite come together. The mushrooms, while flavorful, spicy and hearty, did not pair well with the roasted chickpeas topping the taco, which were too crunchy, and a bit like adding chips to a taco. I think with more mushrooms and keeping the garnish to just the cabbage would have been better, though I am not the chef here. 

One other thought I have is regarding the roti, which at Tikka Taco is made from scratch and similar to a standard flour taco tortilla. I could not help comparing the tacos to the chicken tikka masala frankie from Bombay Frankie Company (formally in West LA now at Westfield Culver City)– one of my favorite items of food on the Westside. While a frankie is not a taco, they are similar in concept and I think the tacos at Tikka Taco would be better if made with naan or garlic naan like the frankies at Bombay Frankie Company. That being said, I don’t mean to suggest the roti was substandard; it was quite the opposite. 

Overall, despite any shortcomings, Tikka Taco is definitely worth stopping by for lunch or casual dinner. In the context of quick bites to eat on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, I think this is one of the better options, adding quality and variety to the beachfront dining scene. 

Taste 7.8/10
Value: 7.5/10
Quality: 8/10
Overall: 7.8/10

in Dining, Featured
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Palms Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A development proposed for Palms would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+ unit,...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...

The scene of a May 3 shooting at Washington and Crenshaw.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Two Killed in Washington Boulevard Shooting

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide are investigating a multi-victim shooting from on Washington Bouelarvd near...

The Metro E Line in West Los Angeles. Photo: metro.net.
Featured, News

Low-Income Resident, Students Could Ride Metro for Free by End of Summer

April 30, 2021

Read more
April 30, 2021

Metro looking at late Summer Launching For fareless transit pilot program By Toi Creel K-12 students and low-income residents could...

Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Culver Firefighters Put out Fire Under 405 Freeway

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

LA and Culver fire departments put out Thursday afternoon fire at encampment Culver City firefighters put out a blaze that...

Left: carnitas tacon at Loqui. Right: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Photos: Instagram/Facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Tacos, Ice Cream and More as Playa Vista Free Market Center Arrives

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

 Loqui, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams highlight new complex  By Toi Creel Tacos, ice cream and more highlight a new dining...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Westside

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Community Art Night Scent Workshop

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

Culver City Unified School District is hosting a Community Art Night tonight featuring a “Scent Workshop” with Wende Museum Artists...
Culver City, Education, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

CCMS Performance Students Transport City ﻿to Neverland with Peter Pan, Jr. Production

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

April 30 – May 2, 2021 Reservations for the online performances and more information available here. From Culver Pride/CCUSD Culver City Middle School...

Photo: Councilmember Paul Koretz (Facebook).
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Efforts to Curtail Westside Street Racing ‘Epidemic’ After Fatal Collision

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

Councilmember Paul Koretz updates on safety measures coming to neighborhood  By Sam Catanzaro  A handful of efforts are underway to...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica

April 25, 2021

Read more
April 25, 2021

A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...

The Encore development in Playa Vista. Photo: Taylor Morrison.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Playa Del Rey Home Complex Starting at $3 Million a Unit Wraps up Near Facebook Offices

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

Work wraps up at Encore development  By Chad Winthrop  Work is nearly done on 14 multi-story homes starting at $3.1...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR