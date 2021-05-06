Expo Line Train Kills Pedestrian in Culver City Area

Fatality occurs near Bagley Avenue Thursday

By Sam Catanzaro

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro Expo Line train in the Culver City area Thursday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers were called to the area of Exposition Boulevard and Bagley Avenue in Palms a little before 1 p.m. Thursday after reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a train.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has yet to released the victim’s identity or gender.

Metro has not yet released details how the incident happened as of Thursday night.

The incident shut down train service for the Expo Line until around 4:40 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.