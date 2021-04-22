This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC, and The Los Angeles Veterans Collaborative will provide comprehensive dental care to as many as 100 homeless and at-risk veterans, learn more in this video brought to you by Deckote Waterproofing.
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets
Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening
Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....
Michelin-starred Culver City Restaurant Partners With NYC’s Eleven Madison Park
At home dining experience will be available April 23 Chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine – the groundbreaking two Michelin-starred concept in...
Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco
Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...
Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus
April 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...
FeedCulver Celebrates First Anniversary After Serving Nearly 40,00 Meals
April 20, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Culver City program serves almost 40,000 meals to help food-insecure families and local restaurants When the pandemic struck early last...
Culver City High School Pitcher Notches His Second No-Hitter
April 20, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Alonso Reyes records second no-hitter of high school career in 5-0 shutout of Windward By Chad Winthrop A pitcher for...
Culver City Police to Increase Patrols as Jury Begins Deliberating in Derek Chauvin Trial
April 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
CCPD announce additional uniformed patrol officers in the field By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department has announced an...
School of Rock’s Online Lessons Offer Immersive Learning Experiences
April 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock is the world’s most evolutionary music school offering immersive online programs through The School of Rock Method™,...
Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside
A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...
Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most radical of...
Dual Building Development Rises in Mar Vista
April 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard By Chad Winthrop Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed-use development in Mar...
DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Intersection Friday Night
April 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
DUI and license checkpoint Friday and Saturday night By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets
This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...Read more
POPULAR
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets
This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...Read more