Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC, and The Los Angeles Veterans Collaborative will provide comprehensive dental care to as many as 100 homeless and at-risk veterans, learn more in this video brought to you by Deckote Waterproofing.

Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

April 22, 2021

Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....

L - R: Beets, Lettuce, Green Circle Chicken, Spring Garlic, Granola, Rhubar. Photo: Evan Sung.
Michelin-starred Culver City Restaurant Partners With NYC’s Eleven Madison Park

April 22, 2021

At home dining experience will be available April 23 Chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine – the groundbreaking two Michelin-starred concept in...

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco

April 22, 2021

Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...
Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus

April 20, 2021

Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...

Culver City police participate in the FeedCulver program. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
FeedCulver Celebrates First Anniversary After Serving Nearly 40,00 Meals

April 20, 2021

Culver City program serves almost 40,000 meals to help food-insecure families and local restaurants When the pandemic struck early last...

Photo: CCUSD.
Culver City High School Pitcher Notches His Second No-Hitter

April 20, 2021

Alonso Reyes records second no-hitter of high school career in 5-0 shutout of Windward By Chad Winthrop A pitcher for...
Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?

April 19, 2021

You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter. Learn more...
Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles

April 19, 2021

Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...

Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Culver City Police to Increase Patrols as Jury Begins Deliberating in Derek Chauvin Trial

April 19, 2021

CCPD announce additional uniformed patrol officers in the field By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department has announced an...
School of Rock’s Online Lessons Offer Immersive Learning Experiences

April 19, 2021

School of Rock is the world’s most evolutionary music school offering immersive online programs through The School of Rock Method™,...
Edify TV: Venice Handball Courts Encampment Cleared

April 17, 2021

Sanitation crews Thursday cleared a homeless encampment at the Venice Beach handball courts. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside

April 16, 2021

A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...

"[Scott] Wiener may decry urban sprawl as wasteful and profligate, but he ignores a basic human yearning to live surrounded by greenery and open space," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning

April 16, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most radical of...

Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast. Photos: TCA Architects.
Dual Building Development Rises in Mar Vista

April 16, 2021

Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard By Chad Winthrop Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed-use development in Mar...
DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Intersection Friday Night

April 15, 2021

DUI and license checkpoint Friday and Saturday night By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming...

