April 13, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Unified’s Music Education Program Earns National Recognition … Again!

For the second year in a row, the Culver City Unified School District has earned the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

Now in its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. 

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, CCUSD answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“This is an incredible honor and recognizes the incredibly hard work our teachers, staff, students and community have put into making sure music not only lives in our schools, but also plays a starring role in learning of all kinds,” said Heather Moses, CCUSD’s Arts Coordinator. “At a time when many schools – public and private – struggle to keep their music education programs alive, this recognition makes it clear that CCUSD is a place where music education is valued and supported.”

Superintendent Leslie Lockhart said she is proud of the district’s commitment to the arts.

“We have an outstanding music program, starting with our elementary schools and culminating with our award-winning Academy of Visual and Performing Art (AVPA),” she said. “Music positively impacts a child’s academic performance, assists in developing social skills, and provides an outlet for creativity that is crucial to a child’s development.”

Moses echoed those thoughts.

“We know that music can play an important role in learning about math, literature and many other disciplines and that it is a fantastic way to engage students,” Moses said. “I am proud to be part of a district that understands the pivotal role music can play in connecting with students of every ethnicity, race and socio-economic background. It is truly the universal language.”

Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music: After two years of music education, researchers found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers and that students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school, but also to attend college as well. Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children than in those without music training. 

Significantly, listening skills are closely tied to the ability to: perceive speech in a noisy background, pay attention, and keep sounds in memory. Later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound: young adults and even older adults who have not played an instrument for up to 50 years show enhanced neural processing compared to their peers. Not to mention, social benefits include conflict resolution, teamwork skills, and how to give and receive constructive criticism. 

For more information about CCUSD’s music programs and ways in which students benefit, please contact Moses at heathermoses@ccusd.org.

in Education, Featured, News
Related Posts
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver Police Arrest Suspects After Two 7-Elevens Are Robbed at Gunpoint

April 12, 2021

Read more
April 12, 2021

CCPD arrest two men in connection to Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects were arrested after robbing back-to-back Culver...

A rendering of a townhome development underway in Del Rey. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Eight Small Homes Under Construction in Del Rey

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

Development taking shape near Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Eight small homes are taking shape in Del Rey on land...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Culver City Video Game HQ Underway

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

Take a look at the Culver City headquarters for a $3.3 billion gaming company. Video made possible by Santa Monica...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this...
Culver City, Featured, News

Wende Museum Hosts Art and Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

Building diversity in museum’s art collection By Toi Creel The Wende Museum wants to help build diversity within its art...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Search for Westfield Culver City Drive-by Shooting Suspects

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

CCPD investigating April 3 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for suspects in a drive by shooting near Westfield...
Featured, Local Business Spotlight, News

Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.

Photo: bb.q Chicken (Instagram).
Dining, Featured, News

‘Chicken University’ Restaurant Moving Into Hurry Curry of Tokyo Space

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

bb.q Chicken coming soon to Sawtelle By Kerry Slater A Korean Fried Chicken franchise boasting a “Chicken University” is planning...

Photo: Bar Bohémien (Instagram)
Dining, Featured, News

LA’s Newest Rooftop Bar Opens in Culver City

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

 Bar Bohémien now open at Citizen Public Market By Kerry Slater Los Angeles’ newest rooftop bar is now open in...

Johnnie's french dip pastrami sandwich. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City  By Kerry Slater  While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
News, video

Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Culver City, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Culver City Library Set to Reopen

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Book lovers take note! The Culver City public library is set to open this month after a year of being closed. Learn...

I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove, Warner, and Palisades Elementary. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes Nick Melvoin (right) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes the Westside. Photo: Courtesy.
Brentwood, Education, News

Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Workers Walkout at Popular Westside Restaurant

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

Front of House workers are calling on a popular Westside restaurant to change workers’ pay. Learn more in this video...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR