Culver Police Arrest Suspects After Two 7-Elevens Are Robbed at Gunpoint

CCPD arrest two men in connection to Sunday incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Two suspects were arrested after robbing back-to-back Culver City 7-Elevens in a span of less than 20 minutes.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Sunday between 4:50-5:05 a.m. two separate armed robberies occurred in Culver City at two 7-Eleven locations, 4436 Sepulveda Boulevard and 11001 Washington Boulevard.

“During both robberies, two male subjects armed with a handgun and rifle entered the stores and held the clerks at gunpoint while stealing money and other miscellaneous items. After the commission of both crimes, the suspects were able to flee the scene prior to officers’ arrival,” CCPD said.

After the second robbery, CCPD officers checked nearby 7-Eleven locations and witnessed two male subjects holding the store clerk at gunpoint at the 7-Eleven located at 10356 Venice Boulevard, in the City of Los Angeles. According to CCPDI, upon seeing the officers, the suspects fled to the rear of the store, while the clerk safely fled through the front doors.

CCPD officers established a perimeter containing the suspects within the store and called LAPD.

LAPD Officers arrived, assumed responsibility of the scene, and ultimately took both suspects into custody without incident.

Both suspects were positively identified and arrested for the robberies.