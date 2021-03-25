Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow
Culver City Burglary Suspected Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident Following Pursuit
March 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
35-year-old man dies after flipping car in Wednesday chase By Sam Catanzaro A suspected burglar died after crashing into a...
Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection
March 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...
‘Interlocking’ Buildings Underway Downtown Culver City
March 23, 2021 Staff Report
A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...
Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu
March 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...
Meeting to Discuss Fox Hills Neighborhood Traffic and Parking Concerns
March 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The Public Works Department Mobility & Traffic Engineering Division will hold a virtual community meeting Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6:00...
Culver Police Arrest Man in Dunkin’ Donuts Armed Incident
March 23, 2021 Staff Report
Culver City police arrest suspect in Feb. 24 incident By Chad Winthrop Thanks to a community tip, Culver City police...
$10,000 Donation to Westside Food Bank Breaks Record
March 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club made a historic $10,000 donation to The Westside Food Bank find out more in this...
Impactful and Intentional Programming for our Communities Youth
March 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
In the wake of the pandemic the Boys and Girls club of Santa Monica is helping the community fill the...
$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side
March 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
Culver City Senior Center Vaccination Clinic
Do you or someone you know over the age of 65 still need a vaccine? The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services...
Suspects Arrested for Westside Armed Robberies of People Wearing Rolex Watches
March 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two suspects arrested for series of armed robberies on the Westside By Chad Winthrop Police have arrested two suspects connected...
Popular Bay Area Jewish Deli Coming to Culver City
March 18, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen coming to Washington Boulevard By Kerry Slater A popular Bay Area-based Jewish deli is coming to...
Community Arts Night Workshop Will Feature Creation of Political and Aspirational Posters
From Culver City Unified School District Have you ever wanted to paint with coffee? Make a print with a potato?...
