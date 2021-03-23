A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by the city. Learn more in this video made possible by Mofrad Financial Solutions.
Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu
Wertz Furniture to Storage Project Conversion Called Off
March 23, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Plan to turn Wertz Furniture building into a self-storage facility withdrawn By Toi Creel What was supposed to be a...
Meeting to Discuss Fox Hills Neighborhood Traffic and Parking Concerns
March 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The Public Works Department Mobility & Traffic Engineering Division will hold a virtual community meeting Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6:00...
Culver Police Arrest Man in Dunkin’ Donuts Armed Incident
March 23, 2021 Staff Report
Culver City police arrest suspect in Feb. 24 incident By Chad Winthrop Thanks to a community tip, Culver City police...
Culver City Senior Center Vaccination Clinic
Do you or someone you know over the age of 65 still need a vaccine? The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services...
Suspects Arrested for Westside Armed Robberies of People Wearing Rolex Watches
March 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two suspects arrested for series of armed robberies on the Westside By Chad Winthrop Police have arrested two suspects connected...
Popular Bay Area Jewish Deli Coming to Culver City
March 18, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen coming to Washington Boulevard By Kerry Slater A popular Bay Area-based Jewish deli is coming to...
Community Arts Night Workshop Will Feature Creation of Political and Aspirational Posters
From Culver City Unified School District Have you ever wanted to paint with coffee? Make a print with a potato?...
Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey
March 16, 2021 Westside Today Staff
The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend Gather with your household to watch movies on the...
Juvenile Arrested for at Least 10 Armed Robberies in Culver City-Area
March 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department announce arrest 17-year-old in connection to series of armed robberies By Chad Withrop Culver City police...
Culver City Puts Pressure State to Close Natural Gas Storage Facility in Playa Del Rey
March 15, 2021 Staff Report
Culver City Council asking state for timeline and plan for closure By Toi Creel Culver City lawmakers are calling on...
Nearly 200-Unit Senior Housing Project Proposed
March 14, 2021 Staff Report
192-unit project proposed for Bellwood Avenue By Chad Winthrop A developer wants to build a 70-foot, nearly 200-unit eldercare facility...
Edify TV: Luxury Hotel Planned for Malibu
A terraced luxury hotel may be coming along PCH in Malibu. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Video: Westfield Culver City & Century City Company Selling U.S. Malls
A major shopping mall company is looking to sell off its U.S. properties, including two Westfield Culver City and Century...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu
A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu
A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...Read more