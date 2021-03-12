March 13, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Video: Westfield Culver City & Century City Company Selling U.S. Malls

A major shopping mall company is looking to sell off its U.S. properties, including two Westfield Culver City and Century City. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop.

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Culver Police Seize 82 Pounds of Meth and Loaded Assault Rifle in Traffic Stop

March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021

Major weapons and narcotics bust this week by Culver City police By Chad Winthrop Culver City police seized 82 pounds...

What one sees before chowing down at Yellow Paper Burger. Photo: Instagram/Colin Fahrner.
LA Culinary Talents Highlighted at Culver City Pop-Up

March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021

LA Food Pop-Up Renaissance: A Series comes to Culver City’s Platform By Kerry Slater A series of pop-up restaurants are...
Edify TV: Street Food Vendors Qualify for Vaccines

March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021

The next tier of vaccines is now available to street food vendors, but getting shots to this population may prove...
Food Review: Ramen Restaurant Opens First Westside Location

March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021

ai Ramen opens first Westside location By Kerry Slater A new ramen spot on the Westside may not knock your...

A bicycle part the LAPD says an officer mistook for a gun before fatally shooting Victor Valencia last year. Photo: LAPD.
Family of Mentally-Ill Man Fatally Shot by Police in Culver City Sues LAPD

March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021

Victor Valencia’s family takes legal action By Toi Creel The family of a mentally-ill man killed by police is taking...

Sydney Kamlager in downtown Culver City. Photo: Courtsey.
Sydney Kamlager Wins Special Election for State Senate District Encompassing Culver City

March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021

Democratic Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager beats Culver City Councilmember Daniel Lee by a wide margin By Toi Creel Democratic Assemblymember Sydney...

Photo: Culver City Backpacks for Kids (Facebook).
Spring Into Action With Culver City Unified Food Drive

March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021

CCUSD spring food drive now until March 15 By TJ Montemer Spring into action and help make sure Culver City...
Edify TV: Giving Mar Vista More Color

March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021

Downtown Mar Vista will be getting more colorful thanks to new murals from six local artists. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: A Look at the Culver City Police Drone Program

March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

The Culver City Police and Fire departments have been using drones for nearly two years as part of a pilot...

Mar Vista Gardens. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Mar Vista Gardens Fatal Shooting Under Investigation

March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

LAPD says incident possibly gang-related Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the Mar Vista Gardens...

North and south elevations of a office building planned in Baldwin Hills. Credit: Gensler.
Baldwin Hills May Get 329,000-Square-Foot Office Building

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

Developers submit plans for Jefferson Creative Campus project  By Sam Catanzaro A developer wants to build a 329,000-square-foot office building...
More Coastal Housing for the Westside?

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...
Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built...

A Palms rubbish fire burns Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
One Dead Following Palms Homeless Encampment Fire in Possible Homicide

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

One fatality in Tuesday incident By Chad Winthrop One person was found dead at a Palms homeless encampment this week...
Culver Gym Facing Legal Trouble

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

A Culver City gymnastics center is facing some legal trouble. Learn more in this video made possible by SMC.

