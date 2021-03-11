The next tier of vaccines is now available to street food vendors, but getting shots to this population may prove difficult. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Street Food Vendors Qualify for Vaccines
Food Review: Ramen Restaurant Opens First Westside Location
March 11, 2021 Staff Report
ai Ramen opens first Westside location By Kerry Slater A new ramen spot on the Westside may not knock your...
Family of Mentally-Ill Man Fatally Shot by Police in Culver City Sues LAPD
March 10, 2021 Staff Report
Victor Valencia’s family takes legal action By Toi Creel The family of a mentally-ill man killed by police is taking...
Sydney Kamlager Wins Special Election for State Senate District Encompassing Culver City
March 10, 2021 Staff Report
Democratic Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager beats Culver City Councilmember Daniel Lee by a wide margin By Toi Creel Democratic Assemblymember Sydney...
Spring Into Action With Culver City Unified Food Drive
March 9, 2021 TJ Montemer
CCUSD spring food drive now until March 15 By TJ Montemer Spring into action and help make sure Culver City...
Edify TV: Giving Mar Vista More Color
Downtown Mar Vista will be getting more colorful thanks to new murals from six local artists. Learn more in this...
Mar Vista Gardens Fatal Shooting Under Investigation
March 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD says incident possibly gang-related Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the Mar Vista Gardens...
Baldwin Hills May Get 329,000-Square-Foot Office Building
March 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Developers submit plans for Jefferson Creative Campus project By Sam Catanzaro A developer wants to build a 329,000-square-foot office building...
More Coastal Housing for the Westside?
More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...
Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion
A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built...
One Dead Following Palms Homeless Encampment Fire in Possible Homicide
March 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
One fatality in Tuesday incident By Chad Winthrop One person was found dead at a Palms homeless encampment this week...
Culver Gym Facing Legal Trouble
A Culver City gymnastics center is facing some legal trouble. Learn more in this video made possible by SMC.
Two-Michelin Starred Restaurant in Palms Opening New Venture
March 4, 2021 Staff Report
Team behind n/naka opening ekiben bento box restaurant called n/soto By Kerry Slater The team behind a two-Michelin Starred restaurant...
Food Review: Venice’s Newest Burger Stand Sticks to the Basics
March 4, 2021 Staff Report
Checking in at Adrift Burger Bar By Kerry Slater I, like so many, have fond memories of eating burgers as...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Arrest Made in Murder of Beloved Venice Photographer
John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...Read more
POPULAR
Arrest Made in Murder of Beloved Venice Photographer
John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...Read more