Mar Vista Gardens Fatal Shooting Under Investigation

LAPD says incident possibly gang-related

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the Mar Vista Gardens Public Housing project last week.

According to officials, on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at about 10:30 p.m. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4700 block of South Slauson Avenue at the Mar Vista Gardens Public Housing complex.

According to the LAPD, officers found a shooting victim who was in the process of being transported to the hospital by citizens in the 4900 block of Slauson. Officers then located a crime scene nearby in the rear alley of the 4700 block of Slauson Avenue.

Officers rendered aid to the victim and the Los Angeles Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“A large crime scene was established. Witnesses heard numerous shots. This shooting is possibly gang related,” the LAPD said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact LAPD West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470.