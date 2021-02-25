February 25, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Nearly 20 Culver City Restaurants Taking Part in in dineL.A.

Photo: Moto Ramen (Facebook).

First ‘spring’ season of culinary event to begin first week in March

By Kerry Slater

Nearly 20 Culver City restaurants will participate in dineL.A.’s first ‘spring’ season taking place soon.

The 14-day dining event (from March 1 through March 14, 2021) will aid L.A.’s hard-hit restaurant community by encouraging Angelenos to support local establishments and will feature hundreds of restaurants that spotlight the city’s diverse cuisines and eating styles.

This dineL.A. Restaurant Week builds upon the previous Fall 2020 program, highlighting on-site, al fresco dining, as well as exclusive takeout and delivery options via a new partnership with Grubhub, who will provide delivery discounts to both new and existing users.

“We have participated in dineL.A. for over 13 years,” said Chef Susan Feniger, Chef/Owner of the recently opened Socalo. “More than ever before, dineL.A. Restaurant Week ties our entire community together, from chef to diner. It’s a beautiful and much needed moment that we can all support.”  

Spring 2021 dineL.A. Restaurant Week will again feature an established program of lunch and dinner menus.

In Culver City, the following restaurants will participate:

dineL.A. Restaurant Week lunch menus range $15-$35, with dinner menus priced $25-$65+. Prices and meal  periods vary by restaurant and exclude beverages, tax and gratuity. Menus may be subject to change due to seasonal availability of ingredients. For a full list of participating restaurants and their menus, please visit www.dineLA.com

