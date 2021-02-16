Culver High Student Named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

A Culver City High School student is up for national honors!

Last week, officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced that Culver City High School’s Brandon Kim has been named among approximately 15,000 Finalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered this spring.

More than half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title. NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence. More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of Finalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. Congratulations Brandon!!

