Armed Robbery at Culver City 7-Eleven

Robbery occurs over the weekend at 7-Eleven on Sepulveda

By Chad Winthrop

Police are searching for a man wanted for robbing a Culver City 7-Eleven at gunpoint over the weekend.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on February 7, around 1:03 AM., dispatchers received a radio call of an armed robbery that had just occurred at 7-Eleven located at 4436 Sepulveda Blvd.

“The victim stated that he was working behind the register when the suspect entered the business. The suspect approached the register, pulled out a black handgun and demanded the money from the cash register by saying, ‘Empty all the registers,” CCPD said in a press release.

According to police, in fear for his life, the victim handed the suspect the register money who in turn placed it in a black bag. The suspect then exited the store with the money and ran away eastbound on Braddock Drive and out of sight. CPPD says the suspect drove a dark-colored Nissan Altima.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, 21-years-old, 5’10’’, thin build, wearing gray jeans, gray hoodie with NBA logo on the front, black neck face scarf/mask and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-253-6300