Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?

A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

Related Posts
Real Estate, video

Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods

February 5, 2021

February 5, 2021

As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Featured, News

Westside’s Only Winter Homeless Shelter Opens

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

LAHSA’s Winter Shelter Program includes 30 beds at Venice’s Oakwood Recreation Center By Sam Catanzaro A winter homeless shelter is...
Dining, Featured, News

Chicken Pop-Up Coming to Culver City-Area

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...

A couple at Courtyard at 1 Pico. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Featured, News

Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...

One of the 2020 Water is Life Student Art Contest winning submissions submitted by a Culver City Middle School 7th grade student. Photo: WestBasin.org.
Education, Featured, News

Culver City Students Invited to Participate in ‘Water Is Life’ Art Contest

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

Submissions due via regular mail or e-mail by Friday, March 19, 2021 By Chad Winthrop Culver City students are invited...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

CVS to Carry Out COVID-19 Vaccines in State

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...
Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver City Unified Celebrates National School Counseling Week

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

The Culver City Unified School District is celebrating National School Counseling Week 2021, “School Counselors: All in for All Students,”...
Featured, News

We-Drive Ins Opening New Location In Santa Monica

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
Culver City, Featured, News

Election Season Continues in Culver City

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Special election for state Senate seat begins By Staff Writer Election season continues in Culver City where the County registrar...
News, video

Culver City Fire Department 92% Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Culver City Beat – February, 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Apple Office Space Near Completion After 2 Years of Construction...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Seats Open on the Culver City Committee on Homelessness, Parks and Recreation Commission

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2021

Want to get involved in city planning? There are currently five open seats for Culver City commissions and committees. Announcement...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2021

The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Move Culver City Project: Downtown Corridor

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Public Invited to Take Survey about Street Pavement Designs On May 18, 2020, the City Council of the City of Culver City directed staff to plan and...

