Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods

As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in this video brought to you by 911 covid testing center.

in Real Estate, video
video

Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
video

Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
News, video

Culver City Fire Department 92% Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Culver City Beat – February, 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Apple Office Space Near Completion After 2 Years of Construction...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Seats Open on the Culver City Committee on Homelessness, Parks and Recreation Commission

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2021

Want to get involved in city planning? There are currently five open seats for Culver City commissions and committees. Announcement...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2021

The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
video

Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
News, video

Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees: Culver City Beat – January, 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees...
Local Business Spotlight, video

Looking For A Tax Expert?

January 27, 2021

January 27, 2021

Mofrad Financial Solutions is a full-service financial firm in the heart of Los Angeles. With more than 20 years of...
video

Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club

January 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...
News, video

Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February: Culver City Beat – January, 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February * First Baptist Church Of Venice...
Featured, News, Politics, Real Estate

Westside Urban Forum to Host Annual Mayors Forum

January 24, 2021

January 24, 2021

WUF is pleased to welcome Westside Mayors for the annual Mayors Forum! This is a Westside Urban Forum signature event...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood

January 24, 2021

January 24, 2021

A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...

A rendering of a seven-story apartment building planned for Westwood. Photo: Maly Architects.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Seven-Story Westside Development Survives Appeal

January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021

City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westwood development has survived...
Real Estate, video

Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?

January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021

Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...

