As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in this video brought to you by 911 covid testing center.
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans
February 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
Culver City Fire Department 92% Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Culver City Beat – February, 1, 2021
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Apple Office Space Near Completion After 2 Years of Construction...
Seats Open on the Culver City Committee on Homelessness, Parks and Recreation Commission
Want to get involved in city planning? There are currently five open seats for Culver City commissions and committees. Announcement...
Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
January 29, 2021 Westside Today Staff
A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees: Culver City Beat – January, 28, 2021
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees...
Looking For A Tax Expert?
January 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mofrad Financial Solutions is a full-service financial firm in the heart of Los Angeles. With more than 20 years of...
Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...
Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February: Culver City Beat – January, 25, 2021
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February * First Baptist Church Of Venice...
Westside Urban Forum to Host Annual Mayors Forum
WUF is pleased to welcome Westside Mayors for the annual Mayors Forum! This is a Westside Urban Forum signature event...
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood
A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Seven-Story Westside Development Survives Appeal
January 22, 2021 Westside Today Staff
City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westwood development has survived...
Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?
January 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...Read more
POPULAR
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...Read more