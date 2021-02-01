February 2, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Election Season Continues in Culver City

Special election for state Senate seat begins

By Staff Writer

Election season continues in Culver City where the County registrar of voters has started sending vote-by-mail ballots to voters in the 30th Senate District for the upcoming special election to fill the state Senate seat left by Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

On Monday the County sent out the ballots for the election which will take place March 2. A list of participating ballot drop boxes can be found at https://locator.lavote.net/locations- list/vbm/?id=4256&culture=en.

The contest is to fill the District 30 seat left vacant by recently-elected Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. Senate District 30 includes Culver City, Ladera Heights and Westmont along with the Crenshaw, Downtown and Florence neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

On the ballot are three Democrats, two Republicans, a Peace and Freedom Party candidate and one candidate with no party preference. 

If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff among the top two finishers will take place May 4.

To see the full list of candidates, visit https://lavote.net/Apps/CandidateList/Index?id=4256#

in Culver City, Featured, News
Related Posts
News, video

Culver City Fire Department 92% Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Culver City Beat – February, 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Read more
February 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Apple Office Space Near Completion After 2 Years of Construction...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Seats Open on the Culver City Committee on Homelessness, Parks and Recreation Commission

January 31, 2021

Read more
January 31, 2021

Want to get involved in city planning? There are currently five open seats for Culver City commissions and committees. Announcement...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed

January 31, 2021

Read more
January 31, 2021

The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center

January 29, 2021

Read more
January 29, 2021

A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Move Culver City Project: Downtown Corridor

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Public Invited to Take Survey about Street Pavement Designs On May 18, 2020, the City Council of the City of Culver City directed staff to plan and...
News, video

Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees: Culver City Beat – January, 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees...
Dining, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Smashburger Headed Closer to Westside

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...
Culver City, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Enjoy Family Game Night With Two Bit Circus at Free CCUSD Community Arts Night

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

Thanks to a grant from Sony Pictures Entertainment, CCUSD is excited to host a series of free Community Art Nights...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

New Medical Center Planned for Westside

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death of Bleeding Man Who Was Handcuffed by Culver City Police

January 25, 2021

Read more
January 25, 2021

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking into January 13 incident By Sam Catanzaro Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of...
News, video

Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February: Culver City Beat – January, 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

Read more
January 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February * First Baptist Church Of Venice...
Featured, News, Politics, Real Estate

Westside Urban Forum to Host Annual Mayors Forum

January 24, 2021

Read more
January 24, 2021

WUF is pleased to welcome Westside Mayors for the annual Mayors Forum! This is a Westside Urban Forum signature event...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR