Special election for state Senate seat begins

By Staff Writer

Election season continues in Culver City where the County registrar of voters has started sending vote-by-mail ballots to voters in the 30th Senate District for the upcoming special election to fill the state Senate seat left by Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

On Monday the County sent out the ballots for the election which will take place March 2. A list of participating ballot drop boxes can be found at https://locator.lavote.net/locations- list/vbm/?id=4256&culture=en.

The contest is to fill the District 30 seat left vacant by recently-elected Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. Senate District 30 includes Culver City, Ladera Heights and Westmont along with the Crenshaw, Downtown and Florence neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

On the ballot are three Democrats, two Republicans, a Peace and Freedom Party candidate and one candidate with no party preference.

If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff among the top two finishers will take place May 4.

To see the full list of candidates, visit https://lavote.net/Apps/CandidateList/Index?id=4256#