Culver City Fire Department 92% Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Culver City Beat – February, 1, 2021

* New Apple Office Space Near Completion After 2 Years of Construction
* Culver City Fire Department 92% Vaccinated Against Covid-19
Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
Seats Open on the Culver City Committee on Homelessness, Parks and Recreation Commission
Want to get involved in city planning? There are currently five open seats for Culver City commissions and committees. Announcement...
Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
January 29, 2021 Westside Today Staff
A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Move Culver City Project: Downtown Corridor
Public Invited to Take Survey about Street Pavement Designs On May 18, 2020, the City Council of the City of Culver City directed staff to plan and...
Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees: Culver City Beat – January, 28, 2021
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees...
Smashburger Headed Closer to Westside
January 28, 2021 Staff Report
Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Looking For A Tax Expert?
January 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mofrad Financial Solutions is a full-service financial firm in the heart of Los Angeles. With more than 20 years of...
Enjoy Family Game Night With Two Bit Circus at Free CCUSD Community Arts Night
Thanks to a grant from Sony Pictures Entertainment, CCUSD is excited to host a series of free Community Art Nights...
New Medical Center Planned for Westside
January 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death of Bleeding Man Who Was Handcuffed by Culver City Police
January 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking into January 13 incident By Sam Catanzaro Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of...
