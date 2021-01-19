January 20, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?

Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

News, video

Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California: Culver City Beat – January, 17, 2021

January 18, 2021

January 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California * LAPD Crack Down...

The bus stop where a man was robbed at gunpoint in Culver City over the weekend. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Culver City Bus Stop

January 18, 2021

January 18, 2021

Armed robbery occurs Sunday evening By Chad Winthrop A man was robbed at gunpoint while sitting at a Culver City...
video

Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day

January 18, 2021

January 18, 2021

How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by...

The 2018 Taste of the Nation event at Media Park. Photo: City of Culver City (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Downtown Culver City Park Revitalization

January 18, 2021

January 18, 2021

Community workshop to discuss the revitalization of Media Park By Chad Winthrop The public is invited to attend a virtual...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?

January 17, 2021

January 17, 2021

With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
Featured, News

500 Veteran Housing Vouchers Provided by HUD to LA

January 17, 2021

January 17, 2021

After several years of advocacy from members of the BCC Homelessness Task Force to increase the volume of, and monthly...
News, Real Estate

$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M

January 15, 2021

January 15, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
Culver City, Featured, News

Message From the Culver City Police Department Chief Ahead of Inauguration Day

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

The Culver City Police Department is aware of recent media reports regarding off-duty police officers participating in the acts of...

Brown Pelican LA-2020-0259 (N63) with slit pouch. Photo: Jennifer Martines – International Bird Rescue.
Featured, News

Who is Slashing Local Brown Pelican Pouches? $5,000 Reward Offered

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Wounds are “deliberate and malicious”wildlife organization says By Chad Winthrop Who is harming Brown Pelicans in the Marina del Rey-area?...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...
News, video

Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries: Culver City Beat – January, 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries * Study Predicts...

Photo: Prime Pizza (Facebook)
Dining, Featured, News

‘No Gimmicks’, NYC-Style Pizza Coming to Westside

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Westside Food Scene January 14, 2021 By Kerry Slater 65-Year-Old Santa Monica Bakery on Verge of Shutting Down  A beloved...
video

Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...

Left to right: Adobada, carne Asada and chicken tacos from Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean

January 12, 2021

January 12, 2021

Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

