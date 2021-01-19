Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?
Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California: Culver City Beat – January, 17, 2021
January 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California * LAPD Crack Down...
Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Culver City Bus Stop
January 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Armed robbery occurs Sunday evening By Chad Winthrop A man was robbed at gunpoint while sitting at a Culver City...
Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day
January 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Downtown Culver City Park Revitalization
January 18, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Community workshop to discuss the revitalization of Media Park By Chad Winthrop The public is invited to attend a virtual...
Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?
With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
500 Veteran Housing Vouchers Provided by HUD to LA
After several years of advocacy from members of the BCC Homelessness Task Force to increase the volume of, and monthly...
$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M
January 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
Message From the Culver City Police Department Chief Ahead of Inauguration Day
The Culver City Police Department is aware of recent media reports regarding off-duty police officers participating in the acts of...
Who is Slashing Local Brown Pelican Pouches? $5,000 Reward Offered
Wounds are “deliberate and malicious”wildlife organization says By Chad Winthrop Who is harming Brown Pelicans in the Marina del Rey-area?...
Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries: Culver City Beat – January, 14, 2021
January 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries * Study Predicts...
‘No Gimmicks’, NYC-Style Pizza Coming to Westside
Westside Food Scene January 14, 2021 By Kerry Slater 65-Year-Old Santa Monica Bakery on Verge of Shutting Down A beloved...
Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups
January 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...
Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos
Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...
Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean
January 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
