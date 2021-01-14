January 15, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries: Culver City Beat – January, 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries
* Study Predicts LA Homeless Population To Increase By 86% In Four Years All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.




Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...

Photo: Prime Pizza (Facebook)


‘No Gimmicks’, NYC-Style Pizza Coming to Westside

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Westside Food Scene January 14, 2012 By Kerry Slater 65-Year-Old Santa Monica Bakery on Verge of Shutting Down  A beloved...


Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...

Left to right: Adobada, carne Asada and chicken tacos from Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village. Photos: Kerry Slater.


Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...


Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean

January 12, 2021

January 12, 2021

Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.


36th Annual Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

January 12, 2021

January 12, 2021

Mon, Jan 18, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Online Only at 9am on Jan. 18th – Visit: MLKjrWestside.org  The Rev. Dr....

A fire burns at the 41 Marina Apartment complex Monday. Photo: Citizen App.


Marina del Rey Apartment Catches Fire

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Fire breaks out Monday morning at MDR apartment complex By Sam Catanzaro One person was injured in a Monday morning...

The Target parking lot where a fatal shooting took place last month. Photo: Google.


Murder Suspect Arrested for Culver City-Area Shooting

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

27-year-old Allen Robinson arrested by LAPD By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles Police Department Homicide detectives announced the arrest of a...


Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...


Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team: Culver City Beat – January, 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team * LA...


Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021



Edify TV: Culver-Area Development Survives Two Appeals

January 10, 2021

January 10, 2021

A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to a Culver City-area empty lot recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring...


Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood

January 10, 2021

January 10, 2021

Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...


How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...


Amazon Donates $250,000 to the Culver City Education Foundation for Learning and Play Space

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Submitted by the Culver City Education Foundation The Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) announces a $250,000 contribution from Amazon to...

