Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries
* Study Predicts LA Homeless Population To Increase By 86% In Four Years All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries: Culver City Beat – January, 14, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
‘No Gimmicks’, NYC-Style Pizza Coming to Westside
January 14, 2021 Staff Report
Westside Food Scene January 14, 2012 By Kerry Slater 65-Year-Old Santa Monica Bakery on Verge of Shutting Down A beloved...
Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups
January 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...
Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos
January 14, 2021 Staff Report
Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...
Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean
January 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
36th Annual Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Mon, Jan 18, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Online Only at 9am on Jan. 18th – Visit: MLKjrWestside.org The Rev. Dr....
Marina del Rey Apartment Catches Fire
Fire breaks out Monday morning at MDR apartment complex By Sam Catanzaro One person was injured in a Monday morning...
Murder Suspect Arrested for Culver City-Area Shooting
27-year-old Allen Robinson arrested by LAPD By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles Police Department Homicide detectives announced the arrest of a...
Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team: Culver City Beat – January, 11, 2021
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team * LA...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends
Edify TV: Culver-Area Development Survives Two Appeals
A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to a Culver City-area empty lot recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring...
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood
Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?
January 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
Amazon Donates $250,000 to the Culver City Education Foundation for Learning and Play Space
Submitted by the Culver City Education Foundation The Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) announces a $250,000 contribution from Amazon to...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies
Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies
Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...Read more