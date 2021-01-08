January 8, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air home, and a Spanish style Venice bungalow for sale just blocks from the beach, all this and more brought to you by Maser Condos So Cal.

The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021: Culver City Beat – January, 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021 * Assemblyman...
Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives: Culver City Beat – January, 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives *...
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review

December 28, 2020

December 28, 2020

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers

December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
LAPD Arrest Parolee in Possession of Replica Firearm: Culver City Beat – December, 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrest Parolee in Possession of Replica Firearm * Places of...
Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey

December 20, 2020

December 20, 2020

A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

December 18, 2020

December 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation: Culver City Beat – December, 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation * Unions...
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members: Culver City Beat – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Apple Company Buys Additional Properties in Culver City

December 13, 2020

December 13, 2020

By Toi Creel Apple is expanding its footprint on the Westside. The tech company has secured another block of warehouse...
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?

December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...

