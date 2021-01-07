A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery
Amazon Donates $250,000 to the Culver City Education Foundation for Learning and Play Space
Submitted by the Culver City Education Foundation The Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) announces a $250,000 contribution from Amazon to...
The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021: Culver City Beat – January, 7, 2021
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021 * Assemblyman...
Beloved Marina del Rey Restaurant Shuts Down
January 7, 2021 Staff Report
After 28 year run, Venice’s C&O Trattoria closing By Toi Creel A Marina del Rey restaurant that has been around...
When Will Al Fresco Dining Resume in Los Angeles?
January 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...
Culver City Councilman Running for State Senate in Special Election
January 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Councilman and Vice Mayor Daniel Lee running in upcoming special election By Sam Catanzaro A Culver City Councilman...
Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives: Culver City Beat – January, 4, 2021
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives *...
Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside
December 29, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
Edify TV: Decriminalizing Trespassing, Drugs, Prostitution in LA County?
Los Angeles County’s new DA has announced his office will no longer prosecute a wide range of crimes including prostitution...
Culver City Recover Meth, Heroin and Loaded Handgun in Motel Arrest
December 28, 2020 Westside Today Staff
CCPD make arrest Sunday night By Chad Winthrop Culver City police arrested multiple suspects at a local motel for possession...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review
December 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns
December 23, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...
Culver City Selects New Mayor
December 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Alex Fisch named as Mayor, Daniel Lee as Vice Mayor By Sam Catanzaro Culver City lawmakers selected a new Mayor...
LAPD Arrest Parolee in Possession of Replica Firearm: Culver City Beat – December, 21, 2020
December 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrest Parolee in Possession of Replica Firearm * Places of...
The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic
December 20, 2020 Staff Report
While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...
