Culver City Selects New Mayor

Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch. Photo: City of Culver City.

Alex Fisch named as Mayor, Daniel Lee as Vice Mayor

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City lawmakers selected a new Mayor recently.

At the December 14 Culver City City Council meeting, Alex Fisch was selected as Mayor and Daniel Lee as Vice Mayor.

“Voters have trusted each of us to make decisions based on the values that we demonstrated in our campaigns. And they have told us, once again, that they want the City to continue providing the best basic municipal services possible, and to keep working toward the best Culver City that we can imagine. I’m looking forward to a brighter and more prosperous 2021,” Fisch said.

Fisch was elected to the City Council in April 2018 after previously serving as the Chair of the City’s Committee on Homelessness. He represents the Culver City on the Westside Cities Council of Governments (WSCCOG) as a Board Member, a body who appointed Fisch to serve as the WSCCOG Representative to the Southern California Association of Governments, Regional Council District last week.

Fisch also serves as an attorney for the California Department of Justice, in the Natural Resource Law Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

