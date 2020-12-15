“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and shower!” says a woman who waited in line at the Santa Monica DMV for an hour. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?
Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members: Culver City Beat – December, 14, 2020
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Victim Hospitalized in Marina del Rey Shooting
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro A victim was sent to the hospital following...
Apple Company Buys Additional Properties in Culver City
By Toi Creel Apple is expanding its footprint on the Westside. The tech company has secured another block of warehouse...
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Traffic Fatality Involving a Culver CityBus
December 10, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver CityBus fatally hits pedestian Thursday By Staff Writer A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Culver CityBus Thursday. According...
Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them: Culver City Beat – December, 10, 2020
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them * Hundreds...
Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location
December 10, 2020 Staff Report
Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location Upscale cookware store Williams-Sonoma is closing...
PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health
December 10, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
Sit Back And Relax With MendMe Spa
December 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Mend Me massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to get much needed relaxation and wellness, MendMe a...
5 Canadians Charged with Running Magazine Telemarketing Scam Targeting Elderly Victims Beverly Hills and Southern California
December 8, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Five Canadian men have been indicted on federal fraud charges alleging they ran a million-dollar telemarketing scam that deceived victims...
Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Set for December 10
December 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
On Thursday, December 10 at 6 p.m., be sure to visit the Culver City Downtown Business Association website to stream...
Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually: Culver City Beat – December, 7, 2020
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually *...
Final Culver City Election Results
December 7, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Two new faces will be seated on Culver City City Council plus local voters decide on rent control and a...
