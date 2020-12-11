December 11, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?

Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu home, and check out the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales

in Real Estate, video
Related Posts
video

Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
News, video

Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them: Culver City Beat – December, 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them * Hundreds...
video, Westside Wellness

Sit Back And Relax With MendMe Spa

December 9, 2020

Read more
December 9, 2020

Mend Me massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to get much needed relaxation and wellness, MendMe a...
video

Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
News, video

Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually: Culver City Beat – December, 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually *...

"Their thinking – really a prejudice against all but the most dense of housing situations – is that people shouldn’t have space around them and that all neighborhoods should be open to anybody, even those who lack the funds to buy or rent there," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, News, Oped, Real Estate

Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot

December 6, 2020

Read more
December 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment

December 6, 2020

Read more
December 6, 2020

Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Real Estate, video

Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
video

Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
News, video

LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405 Overpass: Culver City Beat – December, 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405...
News, video

Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...
News, video

Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Study Shows Corporate Landlords Sought to Profit During Last Economic Crisis

November 29, 2020

Read more
November 29, 2020

By Les Dunseith/UCLA A research brief by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy draws fresh attention to the manner in which corporate...

A rendering of Amazon's future Culver City studio. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Framework of Culver City Amzaon Studios Nearly Complete

November 29, 2020

Read more
November 29, 2020

530,000 square feet project slated for completion in 2021 By Chad Winthrop A half-a-million square-foot project in Culver City that...
Real Estate, video

Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells

November 27, 2020

Read more
November 27, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR