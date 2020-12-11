A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
December 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...
Traffic Fatality Involving a Culver CityBus
December 10, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver CityBus fatally hits pedestian Thursday By Staff Writer A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Culver CityBus Thursday. According...
Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them: Culver City Beat – December, 10, 2020
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them * Hundreds...
Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location
December 10, 2020 Staff Report
Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location Upscale cookware store Williams-Sonoma is closing...
PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health
December 10, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
5 Canadians Charged with Running Magazine Telemarketing Scam Targeting Elderly Victims Beverly Hills and Southern California
December 8, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Five Canadian men have been indicted on federal fraud charges alleging they ran a million-dollar telemarketing scam that deceived victims...
Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Set for December 10
December 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
On Thursday, December 10 at 6 p.m., be sure to visit the Culver City Downtown Business Association website to stream...
Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually: Culver City Beat – December, 7, 2020
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually *...
Final Culver City Election Results
December 7, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Two new faces will be seated on Culver City City Council plus local voters decide on rent control and a...
Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot
By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Attempted Armed Carjacking in Culver City
December 3, 2020 Staff Report
Four suspects at large By Chad Winthrop Four suspects connected to an attempted armed carjacking remain at large, Culver City...
