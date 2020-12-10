December 11, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside

A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them: Culver City Beat – December, 10, 2020

December 10, 2020



Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them * Hundreds...
Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location

December 10, 2020



Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location  Upscale cookware store Williams-Sonoma is closing...
5 Canadians Charged with Running Magazine Telemarketing Scam Targeting Elderly Victims Beverly Hills and Southern California

December 8, 2020



Five Canadian men have been indicted on federal fraud charges alleging they ran a million-dollar telemarketing scam that deceived victims...
Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier

December 8, 2020



While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...
Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting ﻿Set for December 10

December 8, 2020



On Thursday, December 10 at 6 p.m., be sure to visit the Culver City Downtown Business Association website to stream...
Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually: Culver City Beat – December, 7, 2020

December 7, 2020



Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually *...
Final Culver City Election Results

December 7, 2020



Two new faces will be seated on Culver City City Council plus local voters decide on rent control and a...

"Their thinking – really a prejudice against all but the most dense of housing situations – is that people shouldn’t have space around them and that all neighborhoods should be open to anybody, even those who lack the funds to buy or rent there," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot

December 6, 2020



By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment

December 6, 2020



Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...

The scene of an attempted armed carjacking in Culver City. Photo: Citizen App.
Attempted Armed Carjacking in Culver City

December 3, 2020



Four suspects at large By Chad Winthrop Four suspects connected to an attempted armed carjacking remain at large, Culver City...
LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405 Overpass: Culver City Beat – December, 3, 2020

December 3, 2020



Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405...
Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens

December 3, 2020



A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?

December 3, 2020



To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...
Iconic Westside Deli Reopens

December 3, 2020



Beverly Hills staple Nate ‘n Al’s reopens By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside deli has reopened after shutting down this...
Eflyn Launches Shopify Self Serve Checkout Kiosk to Help Businesses Stay Open With Contactless Purchasing

December 2, 2020



Digital display and software company Eflyn rolls out Shopify kiosk to help local businesses stay open with contactless purchasing. By...

