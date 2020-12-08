Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting ﻿Set for December 10

On Thursday, December 10 at 6 p.m., be sure to visit the Culver City Downtown Business Association website to stream Culver City’s annual tree lighting celebration! This year’s virtual event comes directly to your home from California’s Heart of Screenland.

Online, experience performances from Culver City High School’s Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, a specially created world-premiere dance film by Invertigo Dance Theatre, and VOX Femina vocalist Lesili Beard, as well as appearances by Culver City Council Members and our special guest, Academy Award-winner Tim Robbins, Artistic Director of the Actor’s Gang Theatre. Count down with Mayor Göran Eriksson as he flips the switch and lights the beautiful 22-foot Rocky Mountain pine tree with more than 7,500 warm-white LED lights. Downtown Business Association President Darrel Menthe will host and, of course, Santa Claus will be there, and he’ll be telling everyone how you can visit him – online, of course! It is 2020 after all!

Get cozy at home, make some hot chocolate, and share holiday greetings with your neighbors on our live chat as you watch the Tree Lighting online this year. While there won’t be anything happening in Town Plaza on December 10, we are excited for this opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate this annual tradition and bring light and joy into our homes.

This year’s Annual Downtown Culver City Tree Lighting is presented by Amazon Studios.