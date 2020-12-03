December 4, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405 Overpass: Culver City Beat – December, 3, 2020

* LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405 Overpass
* Los Angeles Faces A $600 Million Budget Deficit Will LAPD See Layoffs?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

in News, video
video

Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...

The scene of an attempted armed carjacking in Culver City. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Attempted Armed Carjacking in Culver City

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Four suspects at large By Chad Winthrop Four suspects connected to an attempted armed carjacking remain at large, Culver City...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Dining, Featured, News

Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...
Dining, Featured, News

Iconic Westside Deli Reopens

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Beverly Hills staple Nate ‘n Al’s reopens By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside deli has reopened after shutting down this...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl speaking at a 2019 event. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Supervisor Kuehl Dines out in Santa Monica After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Santa & Frosty are Zooming to Culver City!

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

From the City of Culver City The City of Culver City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department would like to bring some of the...
News, video

Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...
News, video

Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Education, Featured, News

Culver City Education Foundation’s Giving Tuesday

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

From Culver City Unified School District GivingTuesday is the perfect opportunity to support the Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) through its Annual Campaign....
Featured, News, Real Estate

Study Shows Corporate Landlords Sought to Profit During Last Economic Crisis

November 29, 2020

Read more
November 29, 2020

By Les Dunseith/UCLA A research brief by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy draws fresh attention to the manner in which corporate...

A rendering of Amazon's future Culver City studio. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Framework of Culver City Amzaon Studios Nearly Complete

November 29, 2020

Read more
November 29, 2020

530,000 square feet project slated for completion in 2021 By Chad Winthrop A half-a-million square-foot project in Culver City that...
Real Estate, video

Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells

November 27, 2020

Read more
November 27, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining

November 25, 2020

Read more
November 25, 2020

“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...

