December 4, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Eflyn Launches Shopify Self Serve Checkout Kiosk to Help Businesses Stay Open With Contactless Purchasing

Digital display and software company Eflyn rolls out Shopify kiosk to help local businesses stay open with contactless purchasing.

By Staff Writer

Eflyn has launched a self-order kiosk with full integration to Shopify’s eCommerce platform. Shopify – one of the largest eCommerce platforms in the world powering over half a million businesses in 175 different countries [1] – is used by many small and medium-sized businesses exclusively to take payments in their stores. However, one thing that was missing from the Shopify experience was contactless in-store purchasing. Eflyn will provide a robust solution based on years of experience developing self-checkout systems. The Shopify Kiosk solution, which has been under development for 2 years and only available to a select few businesses is now available for general retailers to use.

According to Main Street America, at least 7.5 million small businesses in the United States will shut permanently if business disruption caused by Covid-19 continues unabated [2]. Contactless self-serve technology can significantly limit the interactions between employee and customer, making it an effective and safe way to keep businesses open during the pandemic.

“There have been many businesses across the country that have suffered great losses during COVID-19. I firmly believe automation is one way of increasing long-term revenue for small and medium-sized businesses,” said Rashid Qadri, Founder & CEO of Eflyn. “For this reason, we have worked long and hard to build this kiosk into a long-term solution with a swift integration process into the retailer’s existing system.”

With Eflyn’s Shopify Kiosk solution, business owners are now able to integrate self order technology into their everyday retail operations without having to go through any formal integration process. This means that all reporting, products and inventory is centralized into one system for both online and in-person sales. In addition, a Shopify Kiosk can be installed into a retail store virtually overnight, according to Eflyn.

For more information on the Shopify Kiosk or any of Eflyn’s other products or services, please visit www.eflyn.com. Eflyn’s Mississauga, Ontario and Orange, California showrooms are currently open by appointment-only. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or would like to book an appointment. To checkout features list of Shopify Kiosk please visit https://tinyurl.com/yxkh4z9k

Media Contact
Aamna Qureshi
[email protected]

For Interview and Technical Details contact Product Specialist
Dawar Rashid
[email protected]

References:

[1] https://news.shopify.com/shopify-now-powers-over-500-000-businesses-in-175-countries
[2] https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/14/7point5-million-small-businesses-are-at-risk-of-closing-report-finds.html

in News
Related Posts
The scene of an attempted armed carjacking in Culver City. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Attempted Armed Carjacking in Culver City

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Four suspects at large By Chad Winthrop Four suspects connected to an attempted armed carjacking remain at large, Culver City...
News, video

LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405 Overpass: Culver City Beat – December, 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Dining, Featured, News

Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...
Dining, Featured, News

Iconic Westside Deli Reopens

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Beverly Hills staple Nate ‘n Al’s reopens By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside deli has reopened after shutting down this...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl speaking at a 2019 event. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Supervisor Kuehl Dines out in Santa Monica After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Santa & Frosty are Zooming to Culver City!

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

From the City of Culver City The City of Culver City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department would like to bring some of the...
News, video

Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...
News, video

Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Education, Featured, News

Culver City Education Foundation’s Giving Tuesday

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

From Culver City Unified School District GivingTuesday is the perfect opportunity to support the Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) through its Annual Campaign....
Featured, News, Real Estate

Study Shows Corporate Landlords Sought to Profit During Last Economic Crisis

November 29, 2020

Read more
November 29, 2020

By Les Dunseith/UCLA A research brief by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy draws fresh attention to the manner in which corporate...

A rendering of Amazon's future Culver City studio. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Framework of Culver City Amzaon Studios Nearly Complete

November 29, 2020

Read more
November 29, 2020

530,000 square feet project slated for completion in 2021 By Chad Winthrop A half-a-million square-foot project in Culver City that...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining

November 25, 2020

Read more
November 25, 2020

“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...

The Citizen Public Market back patio. Photo: Wonho Frank Lee
Culver City, Dining, Featured, News

Citizen Public Market Opens its Doors in Culver City

November 25, 2020

Read more
November 25, 2020

Pizzette, goodboybob and WEHO Sausage Co. round out lineup By Toi Creel A long awaited food destination has finally opened...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR