Santa & Frosty are Zooming to Culver City!

From the City of Culver City

The City of Culver City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department would like to bring some of the magic of the holidays back to your little ones through Zoom visits with Santa or Frosty from the safety and comfort of your own home!

Santa and Frosty Zooms will include the following:

An official invite from the North Pole with the link to your personal Zoom meeting.

A short questionnaire from the elves with a few questions about your little one’s favorite things and wishes this holiday season.

A 7 to 10-minute chat with our Santa or Frosty in real-time via Zoom.

A Holiday Craft Kit and personalized letter from Santa or Frosty.

Virtual Zoom sessions will be December 5 & 6, 12 & 13, and 19 & 20. Saturdays from 10 AM to 1 PM and Sundays from 4 PM to 7 PM. Register for a Zoom with either Santa or Frosty at your choice of time and date at $15.00 per session.

Tired of zooming? Looking for fun activities to pass the time this Holiday Season? Our Holiday Craft Kits assembled by PRCS staff elves with a letter from the elves at the North Pole are available for purchase at $5.00 each.

For more information visit the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Virtual Recreation Center.

For questions please contact the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department at (310) 253-6650, via email or visit us online.