LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants

Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

Featured, News, Westside Wellness

CCUSD Launches Sponsor-a-Family December Holiday Program to Help Those in Need

November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020

CCUSD recognizes that the holiday season can be stressful for families who are most in need. Again this year, CCUSD...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street

November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020

Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...

Jamie Lee Curtis and Russell Brand are among the stars appearing at the 50th Anniversary celebration for CLARE | MATRIX. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration

November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020

Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh...
Dining, video

What To Drink For The Holidays

November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
News, video

Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80: Culver City Beat – November, 9, 2020

November 9, 2020

November 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80 * George Gascon Unseats Jackie...
News, video

Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory

November 9, 2020

November 9, 2020

The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Man Robs Culver City Trader Joes at Gunpoint

November 8, 2020

November 8, 2020

Man makes off with $1,000 in cash By Chad Winthrop A man robbed a Culver City Trader Joes at gunpoint...

Photo: Ted Catanzaro
Featured, News, Real Estate

Westside Cities See Significant Rent Decreases Since Start of Pandemic

November 8, 2020

November 8, 2020

Rent index down for Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Culver City By Sam Catanzaro A recent report shows the average rent...

The Mid-Century Jazz quartet. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Music, News

Mid-Century Jazz: Bringing the Jazz Club to Homes

November 7, 2020

November 7, 2020

Local quartet bring classic jazz from the 1950s and 1960s to a live setting By Sam Catanzaro Concerts in Los...
video, Westside Wellness

Looking For A Way To Destress?

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

MendMe massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to escape to a place of calm, serenity and well-being...
Real Estate, video

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Featured, News

Santa Monica Scores Two Legal Victories in Effort to Close Airport

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

Federal courts dismisses challenges to airport closure By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica recently scored two legal victories in city officials’...
Featured, News

Los Angeles City Council Postpones Vote on Encampment Ban

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...
News, video

Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee * Historical...
video

Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?

November 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...

