LA Metro Offering Free Rides on Election Day

Drop-off boxes remain at 19 Rail and Bus Stations

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is offering free rides on all Metro buses and trains on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In addition, Metro’s Bike Share program will be providing free fares on Election Day for the first 30 minutes and $1.75 per 30 minutes thereafter. Metro encourages customers to share the hashtag #pedaltothepolls along with tagging photos @bikemetro on social media for a chance to be featured on Metro feeds.

The free rides will run from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Metro is partnering with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Culver City Bus, Glendale, Palos Verdes Peninsula Transit Authority and Pasadena Transit to provide free or reduced-fare services as well.

In 2019, Metro’s Board of Directors voted to permanently offer free rides on federal and statewide election days to help encourage voter turnout and to make it easier for people to travel to polling places. Metro is also hosting Vote Centers at Union Station and El Monte Station that will be open through Election Day. Vote Centers are open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Election Day, Vote Centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Metro’s official app – Transit – now includes information on how to get to Vote Centers and Vote-by-Mail drop boxes. Just look for the gold check marks for Vote Centers and the blue check marks for Vote-by-Mail drop boxes.

For more information on the Vote Center closest to you and when it will be open, visit https://locator.lavote.net/.

Metro continues to help riders vote early and safely by offering Vote-by-Mail drop-off boxes at 19 rail and bus stations through Nov. 3.

Metro rail and bus stations where the public can safely and securely drop off their ballots at Vote-by-Mail drop boxes include:

El Monte Station and Union Station. El Monte Station can be reached via the J Line (Silver) and Union Station by the B (Red), D (Purple), L (Gold) and J (Silver Lines).

On the B (Red) and D (Purple) Lines: North Hollywood, 7th Street Metro Center in downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood/Western, Vermont/Santa Monica, Wilshire/Vermont stations and Union Station.

On the E Line (Expo): Expo/Vermont, La Cienega/Jefferson and Downtown Santa Monica stations.

On the A Line (Blue): Willow and Willowbrook/Rosa Parks stations.

On the L Line (Gold): Mariachi Plaza, Union Station and Sierra Madre Villa stations.

On the C Line (Green): Aviation/LAX, Harbor Freeway, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks and Norwalk stations.

On the J Line (Silver): Harbor Freeway, Harbor Gateway Transit Center, Union Station and El Monte stations.

On the G Line (Orange): Sepulveda Station.

Union Station and El Monte Station are being used as official vote centers through Nov. 3 for voters who want to vote early. The voting center at Union Station is located in the Ticket Concourse in the west side (Alameda Street) of the station.