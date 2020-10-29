Culver City Getting New Nashville Hot Chicken Spot

Culver City location planned for local chain Dave’s Hot Chicken

By Kerry Slater

A new fried chicken place is coming to Culver City in a location that used to be home to Smashburger.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has announced it is opening a location in Culver City at 3851 Overland Boulevard, a space that used to house Smashburger.

Dave’s was founded in 2017 by four childhood friends who came up with a simple concept — “take Nashville Hot Chicken and make it better than anyone else in America,” according to their website.

They began as a pop-up concept in a parking lot in East Hollywood serving a simple menu of tenders, sliders, fries and kale slaw before opening a permanent location in 2017, also in East Hollywood.

“The co-founder, Dave, a chef trained in Thomas Keller’s Bouchon restaurant organization came up with a simple process: take the best quality chicken, prepare the chicken in a proprietary brine, and after deep frying; top the most tender chicken in the world with one of seven signature spice blends,” their website continues.

The Culver City location, will join other six Dave’s Hot Chickens throughout Southern California currently open: Glendale, Fairfax, Pacific Beach San Diego, Koreatown, North Hollywood along with the original East Hollywood location. In addition, locations are planned in Fountain Valley, Northridge, Mira Mesa and El Cajon.