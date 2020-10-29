October 29, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Getting New Nashville Hot Chicken Spot

Nashville hot chicken at Dave's Hot Chicken. Photo: daveshotchicken.com.

Culver City location planned for local chain Dave’s Hot Chicken

By Kerry Slater

A new fried chicken place is coming to Culver City in a location that used to be home to Smashburger.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has announced it is opening a location in Culver City at 3851 Overland Boulevard, a space that used to house Smashburger.

Dave’s was founded in 2017 by four childhood friends who came up with a simple concept — “take Nashville Hot Chicken and make it better than anyone else in America,” according to their website.

They began as a pop-up concept in a parking lot in East Hollywood serving a simple menu of tenders, sliders, fries and kale slaw before opening a permanent location in 2017, also in East Hollywood.

“The co-founder, Dave, a chef trained in Thomas Keller’s Bouchon restaurant organization came up with a simple process: take the best quality chicken, prepare the chicken in a proprietary brine, and after deep frying; top the most tender chicken in the world with one of seven signature spice blends,” their website continues.

The Culver City location, will join other six Dave’s Hot Chickens throughout Southern California currently open: Glendale, Fairfax, Pacific Beach San Diego, Koreatown, North Hollywood along with the original East Hollywood location. In addition, locations are planned in Fountain Valley, Northridge, Mira Mesa and El Cajon.

in Culver City, Dining, Featured, News
Related Posts
Dining, video

Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver City Unified Providing Free Grab and Go Meals for All Children

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Grab and go meals for all children under 18 (not just CCUSD students) By Kerry Slater The Culver City Unified...
Dining, Lifestyle, video

Craft Cocktails at Home

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
News, video

Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series: Culver City Beat – October, 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series. *...
News, video

Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...

Partial soft-story collapse due to inadequate shear strength at ground level during the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake in San Francisco. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Addressing Weak Buildings Vulnerable to Earthquakes

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

Culver City Council considering ordinance to address “Soft Story” buildings By Chad Winthrop Culver City is considering a new seismic...
Featured, News, Real Estate

$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed by California Landmark

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Property Tax Scam Active in County Officials Say

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...

Samy's Camera in Culver City. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Thief Cuts Hole in Roof of Culver City Camera Store and Steals $100K Worth of Gear

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

Culver City Police Department says Samy’s Camera victim of burglary By Sam Catanzaro Police say a burglar cut a hole...
News, video

Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions: Culver City Beat – October, 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions * 335 Homeless Residents Housed...

Photo: Swingers (Facebook)
Dining, Featured, News

Swingers to Reopen: Westside Food Scene

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater Swingers Back in Businesses Swingers, the popular American diner, is reopening...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
Dining, video

Can You Make Tiramisu?

October 21, 2020

Read more
October 21, 2020

Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR