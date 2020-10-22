Thief Cuts Hole in Roof of Culver City Camera Store and Steals $100K Worth of Gear

Culver City Police Department says Samy’s Camera victim of burglary

By Sam Catanzaro

Police say a burglar cut a hole in the roof of a Culver City camera shop and stole around $100,000 of equipment.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on October 18 at 10:14 PM, officers responded to a call of a possible burglary in progress at 4411 Sepulveda Boulevard, the location of Samy’s Camera. Police say the reporting party noticed the suspect on the roof of the business, throwing boxes down toward the suspect vehicle, which was idling in the alley.

CCPD established a perimeter and conducted a search for the suspect, utilizing a drone to search the roof of the business.

“While searching the roof with the drone, the officers were able to see that the suspect cut a hole in the roof to gain entry. Ultimately, the suspects were not located as they had fled the location prior to the officers arrival,” CCPD said.

The loss was estimated to be approximately $100,000.00, according to CCPD.

Police say the suspect fled in a black older model Chevy Trailblazer.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the CCPD’s Public Information Officer at (310) 253-6316.

Samy’s Camera was not immediately available for comment.