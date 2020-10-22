October 23, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions: Culver City Beat – October, 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions
* 335 Homeless Residents Housed Since June
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing.

video

Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down

October 22, 2020

A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...

Photo: Swingers (Facebook)
Dining, Featured, News

Swingers to Reopen: Westside Food Scene

October 22, 2020

Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater Swingers Back in Businesses Swingers, the popular American diner, is reopening...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside

October 22, 2020

October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
Dining, video

Can You Make Tiramisu?

October 21, 2020

Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

CCUSD Provides Mental Health Resources to Culver City Students, Families

October 20, 2020

During these most difficult times, the need for mental health services, emotional support, and crisis intervention is greater than it’s...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Younger People Are Driving New COVID-19 Cases According to LA County

October 20, 2020

68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Westside Middle School Providing Free Flu Shots for Students and Family

October 20, 2020

Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
Culver City, Education, Featured, News

Culver City Unified Named Third Most Diverse School District in the State

October 19, 2020

CCUSD named 3rd most diverse district in state, 37 out of 977 school districts in California overall Niche, a website...
News, video

Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside

October 19, 2020

A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

The scene near where a body was found on Saturday at Ballona Creek. Photo: Walter Lamb.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Homeless Man Found Dead at Ballona Creek

October 19, 2020

Body found Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A homeless man was found dead near the Ballona Creek over the weekend....
News, video

City Council Meeting Regarding Police Budget: Culver City Beat – October, 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * City Council Meeting Regarding Police Budget * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Development Replacing Sawtelle Car Wash

October 18, 2020

A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development. Learn...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways

October 18, 2020

After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
News, Real Estate, Realty, video

Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?

October 16, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Warn of Westside Burglar Targeting Joggers and Walkers

October 15, 2020

LAPD issue alert regarding series of Westside robberies Los Angeles Police Department detectives have recognized a pattern of robberies on...

