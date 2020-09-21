September 21, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Hotel Stabbing Leaves Victim ‘Bleeding Profusely’

DoubleTree Culver City. Photo: Google.

Suspect at-large, victim in critical condition following Friday incident at Culver City DoubleTree

By Sam Catanzaro

A suspect remains at-large following a stabbing at a Culver City hotel that left a victim “bleeding profusely”.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on September 18 at 9:06 p.m., officers received a radio call regarding a verbal argument between two men that resulted in a stabbing in the DoubleTree hotel lobby located at 6161 Centinela Avenue in Culver City.

“Personnel responded and began to treat the victim who was on lying on the lobby floor, bleeding profusely, and losing consciousness,” CCPD said in a press release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds and abrasions. The victim is in critical condition but is expected to survive, police said.

Culver City Detectives and Forensics units responded and interviewed witnesses.

“The suspect was harassing hotel patrons by asking them what gang they are from. The suspect then focused on the victim, got into a verbal argument which resulted in stabbing him multiple times,” CCPD said.

The suspect–described by police as a Black male, approximately 20 years old, 5’8” with a skinny build, wearing a blue jean jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans and with tattoos on his face–was last seen running across the street from the hotel and out of sight.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the CCPD Detective Bureau at (310)-253-6300.

