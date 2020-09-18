‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting out the mansion for $30 a night, Mobile real estate app Opendoor is about to go public, YouTuber Casey Neistat lists his Venice Beach home, and Local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.