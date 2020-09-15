September 15, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

COVID-19 Could Have in LA as Early as Last December, According to Study

UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19

By Sam Catanzaro

A study suggests that COVID-19 may have been in the Los Angeles-area as early as December.

UCLA researchers recently analyzed electronic health records between December 2019 to February 2020 and discovered that there was a greater than 50 percent increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure at UCLA Health hospitals and clinics beginning in late December 2019. According to the researchers, this suggests COVID-19 may have been circulating in the area months before the first definitive cases in the U.S. were identified.

According to the analysis the spike represents around a 50 percent increase in such cases when compared with the same period in each of the previous five years.

Researchers behind the study, which appears in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research, say the findings , could help health authorities more effectively identify and control outbreaks like the current pandemic.

“For many diseases, data from the outpatient setting can provide an early warning to emergency departments and hospital intensive care units of what is to come,” said Dr. Joann Elmore, the study’s lead author and a professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “The majority of COVID-19 studies evaluate hospitalization data, but we also looked at the larger outpatient clinic setting, where most patients turn first for medical care when illness and symptoms arise.”

The researchers evaluated more than 10 million records for UCLA Health outpatient, emergency department and hospital facilities, comparing data from the period between Dec. 1, 2019, and Feb. 29, 2020 with data from the same period over the previous five years.

The study found that outpatient clinic visits by UCLA patients seeking care for coughs increased by over 50 percent and exceeded the average number of visits for the same complaint over the prior five years by more than 1,000. 

In addition, the study found a significant excess in the number of patients seen in emergency departments for reports of coughs and of patients hospitalized with acute respiratory failure during this time period. 

The researchers noted that other factors could be responsible for some of this unexpected increase, including the possibility that respiratory illnesses could have been due to vaping, but authors noted this explanation is “doubtful” because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a continued decline in vaping after September 2019. In addition, researchers say that could not rule out that the excess cases were due to flu.

“We may never truly know if these excess patients represented early and undetected COVID-19 cases in our area,” Elmore said. “But the lessons learned from this pandemic, paired with health care analytics that enable real-time surveillance of disease and symptoms, can potentially help us identify and track emerging outbreaks and future epidemics.”

in Featured, News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
News, video

Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder: Culver City Beat – September, 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

Read more
September 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder * Mayor...
Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Culver CityBus Fare Collection Resumes

September 14, 2020

Read more
September 14, 2020

Fares resume after nearly six-month suspension By Staff Writer After nearly six months of fare-less rides, Culver CityBus patrons now...
Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions

September 14, 2020

Read more
September 14, 2020

Street sweeping restrictions, parking enforcement, towing still on hold By Staff Writer A moratorium on street sweeping regulations, oversized vehicle...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Over 100 Apartments Could Replace Palms Thrift Store

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

A lot that currently contains a thrift store in Palms near Sony Pictures Studios could soon be home to over...
Featured, News, Real Estate

UCLA Study Finds 1 in 5 Tenants in LA Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate, video

Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
News, Real Estate, Realty, video

Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?

September 10, 2020

Read more
September 10, 2020

The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
News, video

New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Read more
September 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms * LA Partners With New...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside

September 10, 2020

Read more
September 10, 2020

National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...

Culver City Toyota on Washington Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Three Minors Arrested for Culver City Carjacking

September 10, 2020

Read more
September 10, 2020

Culver City police arrest suspects following August 27 carjacking By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested three juveniles accused...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

County Health Officials Walk Back Treak or Treating Ban

September 9, 2020

Read more
September 9, 2020

Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
Featured, News

LA County Prohibits Door to Door Trick or Treating

September 9, 2020

Read more
September 9, 2020

Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Meditation Changed my Brain

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Barbershops and hair salons in Los Angeles County have been given the green light to reopen with restrictions in place...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR