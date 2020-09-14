Culver CityBus Fare Collection Resumes

Fares resume after nearly six-month suspension

By Staff Writer

After nearly six months of fare-less rides, Culver CityBus patrons now need to pay to ride the Westside transit service.

Last Friday, the City of Culver City announced that starting Monday, September 14 passengers will enter the front door of buses and should have their cash or TAP card ready, as Culver CityBus will resume collecting fares.

On March 30th, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Culver CityBus temporarily suspended fare collection for passengers and began implementing such safety measures as rear door boarding, face coverings for operators and passengers, physical distancing and increased cleaning protocols.

“Many of our current changes to service have been and will continue to be necessary during the COVID-19 outbreak. Culver CityBus has adapted during this critical time, with the focus to serve those who need our transit to commute to work and access essential services. I’m proud to say that Culver CityBus continues to provide on-bus hand sanitizers for both riders and operators and performs rigorous and increased sanitation efforts on every bus,” said Culver City Mayor Göran Eriksson.

Although the city says ridership has declined considerably during the pandemic, officials say Culver CityBus is expecting more passengers as additional businesses resume operation, and service increases beginning September 14.

Among COVID-19 measures in place on Culver CityBuses include:

Passengers will be able to board at the front of the bus to access the Plexiglas shields will separate operators and passengers when boarding to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bus capacity remains at 20 passengers maximum, and both operators and passengers must wear face coverings.

Bus stop locations will change for Lines 1, 4, 6 and Rapid 6.

Line 6 & Rapid 6 will no longer stop at the Sepulveda/Pico bus stop (southbound) but will have a new stop at Sepulveda/Exposition (southbound).

Some early morning/late night trips will be eliminated.

Buses are cleaned, and high touch surfaces are disinfected regularly.

Hand sanitizer is available on the bus for operators and passengers.

Riders must wear a face covering that covers both mouth and nose during your trip (face coverings are available upon request)

Riders must maintain 6 feet of physical distance as much as possible while on board

“We will continue to provide service, even in these challenging times,” said Rolando Cruz, Chief Transportation Officer. “We realize that many of our riders depend on us to transport them to and from essential destinations.”