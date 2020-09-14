September 15, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver CityBus Fare Collection Resumes

Fares resume after nearly six-month suspension

By Staff Writer

After nearly six months of fare-less rides, Culver CityBus patrons now need to pay to ride the Westside transit service.

Last Friday, the City of Culver City announced that starting Monday, September 14 passengers will enter the front door of buses and should have their cash or TAP card ready, as Culver CityBus will resume collecting fares.  

On March 30th, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Culver CityBus temporarily suspended fare collection for passengers and began implementing such safety measures as rear door boarding, face coverings for operators and passengers, physical distancing and increased cleaning protocols. 

“Many of our current changes to service have been and will continue to be necessary during the COVID-19 outbreak.  Culver CityBus has adapted during this critical time, with the focus to serve those who need our transit to commute to work and access essential services. I’m proud to say that Culver CityBus continues to provide on-bus hand sanitizers for both riders and operators and performs rigorous and increased sanitation efforts on every bus,” said Culver City Mayor Göran Eriksson.

Although the city says ridership has declined considerably during the pandemic, officials say Culver CityBus is expecting more passengers as additional businesses resume operation, and service increases beginning September 14.

Among COVID-19 measures in place on Culver CityBuses include:

  • Passengers will be able to board at the front of the bus to access the Plexiglas shields will separate operators and passengers when boarding to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
  • Bus capacity remains at 20 passengers maximum, and both operators and passengers must wear face coverings.
  • Bus stop locations will change for Lines 1, 4, 6 and Rapid 6.
  • Line 6 & Rapid 6 will no longer stop at the Sepulveda/Pico bus stop (southbound) but will have a new stop at Sepulveda/Exposition (southbound).
  • Some early morning/late night trips will be eliminated.
  • Buses are cleaned, and high touch surfaces are disinfected regularly.
  • Hand sanitizer is available on the bus for operators and passengers.
  • Riders must wear a face covering that covers both mouth and nose during your trip (face coverings are available upon request)
  • Riders must maintain 6 feet of physical distance as much as possible while on board

“We will continue to provide service, even in these challenging times,” said Rolando Cruz, Chief Transportation Officer. “We realize that many of our riders depend on us to transport them to and from essential destinations.”

in Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation
Related Posts
Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions

September 14, 2020

Read more
September 14, 2020

Street sweeping restrictions, parking enforcement, towing still on hold By Staff Writer A moratorium on street sweeping regulations, oversized vehicle...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Over 100 Apartments Could Replace Palms Thrift Store

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

A lot that currently contains a thrift store in Palms near Sony Pictures Studios could soon be home to over...
Featured, News, Real Estate

UCLA Study Finds 1 in 5 Tenants in LA Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate, video

Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
News, Real Estate, Realty, video

Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?

September 10, 2020

Read more
September 10, 2020

The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
News, video

New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Read more
September 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms * LA Partners With New...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside

September 10, 2020

Read more
September 10, 2020

National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...

Culver City Toyota on Washington Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Three Minors Arrested for Culver City Carjacking

September 10, 2020

Read more
September 10, 2020

Culver City police arrest suspects following August 27 carjacking By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested three juveniles accused...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

County Health Officials Walk Back Treak or Treating Ban

September 9, 2020

Read more
September 9, 2020

Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
Featured, News

LA County Prohibits Door to Door Trick or Treating

September 9, 2020

Read more
September 9, 2020

Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Meditation Changed my Brain

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Barbershops and hair salons in Los Angeles County have been given the green light to reopen with restrictions in place...
News, video

Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures: Culver City Beat – September, 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures * Covid-19...

The area of Slauson Avenue and Segrell Way where a robbery took place Sept. 7. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Elderly Man’s iPhone Stolen in Culver City Strong Arm Robbery

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Culver City police searching for suspect By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for a suspect who stole an...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR