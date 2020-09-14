Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder: Culver City Beat – September, 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder
* Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns Of Potential City Employee Layoffs Due To Covid-19
All this and more on today’s show made possible by School Of Rock
Culver CityBus Fare Collection Resumes
September 14, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Fares resume after nearly six-month suspension By Staff Writer After nearly six months of fare-less rides, Culver CityBus patrons now...
Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions
September 14, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Street sweeping restrictions, parking enforcement, towing still on hold By Staff Writer A moratorium on street sweeping regulations, oversized vehicle...
Edify TV: Over 100 Apartments Could Replace Palms Thrift Store
A lot that currently contains a thrift store in Palms near Sony Pictures Studios could soon be home to over...
UCLA Study Finds 1 in 5 Tenants in LA Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu
September 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?
September 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend
September 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 10, 2020
September 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms * LA Partners With New...
Three Minors Arrested for Culver City Carjacking
September 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police arrest suspects following August 27 carjacking By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested three juveniles accused...
County Health Officials Walk Back Treak or Treating Ban
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
LA County Prohibits Door to Door Trick or Treating
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene
September 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
Meditation Changed my Brain
September 8, 2020 Barbara Bishop
I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
