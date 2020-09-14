September 15, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder: Culver City Beat – September, 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder
* Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns Of Potential City Employee Layoffs Due To Covid-19
All this and more on today’s show made possible by School Of Rock

in News, video
