Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions

Street sweeping restrictions, parking enforcement, towing still on hold

By Staff Writer

A moratorium on street sweeping regulations, oversized vehicle fines, towing abandoned cars and other parking restrictions in Culver City has been extended.

“In its effort to help people stay home and slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Culver City will continue to relax parking enforcement until October 5,” the City of Culver City said in a recent press release.

According to the City, police will not enforce street sweeping restrictions in residential areas and parking enforcement around closed schools. In addition, a moratorium remains in place on ticketing and towing for abandoned vehicles and oversize vehicle overnight parking fines while the city is freezing parking fine increases for the next 60 days. The order also extends a grace period for people dropping off or picking up groceries and goods.

The city will enforce residential permit parking, parking violations of peak-hour restrictions, parking violations in a colored curb zone and parking meter violations.