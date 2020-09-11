A lot that currently contains a thrift store in Palms near Sony Pictures Studios could soon be home to over 100 apartments. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Over 100 Apartments Could Replace Palms Thrift Store
UCLA Study Finds 1 in 5 Tenants in LA Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu
September 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?
September 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 10, 2020
September 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms * LA Partners With New...
Three Minors Arrested for Culver City Carjacking
September 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police arrest suspects following August 27 carjacking By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested three juveniles accused...
County Health Officials Walk Back Treak or Treating Ban
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
LA County Prohibits Door to Door Trick or Treating
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
Meditation Changed my Brain
September 8, 2020 Barbara Bishop
I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures: Culver City Beat – September, 8, 2020
September 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures * Covid-19...
Elderly Man’s iPhone Stolen in Culver City Strong Arm Robbery
September 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police searching for suspect By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for a suspect who stole an...
Marina Del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Multi-Multimillion-dollar Ponzi Scheme
September 8, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers
September 8, 2020 Staff Report
Editor’s note: this AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 trial is on temporary hold while the company looks into whether a patient involved in...
