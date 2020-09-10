The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now a lawmaker wants to make the program permanent. Learn more in this video made possible by Steven Rosenberg, DPM.
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?
New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 10, 2020
September 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms * LA Partners With New...
Three Minors Arrested for Culver City Carjacking
September 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police arrest suspects following August 27 carjacking By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested three juveniles accused...
County Health Officials Walk Back Treak or Treating Ban
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
LA County Prohibits Door to Door Trick or Treating
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene
September 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
Meditation Changed my Brain
September 8, 2020 Barbara Bishop
I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures: Culver City Beat – September, 8, 2020
September 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures * Covid-19...
Elderly Man’s iPhone Stolen in Culver City Strong Arm Robbery
September 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police searching for suspect By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for a suspect who stole an...
Marina Del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Multi-Multimillion-dollar Ponzi Scheme
September 8, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers
September 8, 2020 Staff Report
Editor’s note: this AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 trial is on temporary hold while the company looks into whether a patient involved in...
Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible
By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action
September 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among...
Jerry’s Deli Returning to Westside
September 3, 2020 Staff Report
Westside Food Scene September 4, 2020 By Toi Creel Steak ‘n Shake closing its Third Street Promenade location. Jerry’s Deli...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?
The City of Los Angeles' Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?
The City of Los Angeles' Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...Read more