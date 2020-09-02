September 2, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

How Do You Brew?

There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and trends with coffee expert Allie Altman from 10 speed coffee, in this video brought to you by Artist Michael Hunt.

in Dining, video
