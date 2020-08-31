Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate
* New Covid19 Reopening Guide
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.
Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate: Culver City Beat – August, 31, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
Court Rules in Favor of Culver City and LA in LAX Flight Path Case
August 31, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Toi Creel and Sam Catanzaro Both the City of Los Angeles and Culver City are in a fight over...
Two Juveniles Wanted in Culver City Armed Carjacking
August 31, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for two juvenile suspects wanted for an armed carjacking over the weekend...
A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot
By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
City Attorney Charges TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown
August 28, 2020 Staff Report
In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz
August 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?
A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash: Culver City Beat – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash * LA Public...
Westside Chiropractor Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fraudulently Billing Labor Union Health Plan $4.8 Million
Mahyar David Yadidi order to pay $1,976,832 in restitution on top of four year prison sentence By Chad Winthrop A...
Attempted Murder of Culver City Police Officers
Culver City police arrest suspect for shooting at officer By Staff Writer Culver City police have arrested a man for...
Culver City Restaurants Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
The Many Flavors Of Coffee
August 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
County to ‘Think About’ Schools, Businesses Reopening if COVID-19 Transmission Rates Hold
August 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...Read more