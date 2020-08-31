September 1, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate: Culver City Beat – August, 31, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate
* New Covid19 Reopening Guide
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.

in News, video
Related Posts
video

Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?

August 31, 2020

Read more
August 31, 2020

Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Court Rules in Favor of Culver City and LA in LAX Flight Path Case

August 31, 2020

Read more
August 31, 2020

By Toi Creel and Sam Catanzaro Both the City of Los Angeles and Culver City are in a fight over...
Featured, News

Two Juveniles Wanted in Culver City Armed Carjacking

August 31, 2020

Read more
August 31, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for two juvenile suspects wanted for an armed carjacking over the weekend...

In his latest column, Tom Elias writes about a November ballot measure that would remove property tax protections from commercial and industrial property, while leaving residential levies untouched. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Oped, Real Estate

A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
Featured, News, Real Estate

City Attorney Charges TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...
video

Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
News, video

22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash: Culver City Beat – August, 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash * LA Public...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Westside Chiropractor Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fraudulently Billing Labor Union Health Plan $4.8 Million

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Mahyar David Yadidi order to pay $1,976,832 in restitution on top of four year prison sentence By Chad Winthrop A...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Attempted Murder of Culver City Police Officers

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Culver City police arrest suspect for shooting at officer By Staff Writer Culver City police have arrested a man for...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside...

Scrumptious seafood offerings at n/naka. Photo: Facebook.
Culver City, Dining, Featured, News

Culver City Restaurants Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released  By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
Dining, Lifestyle, video

The Many Flavors Of Coffee

August 26, 2020

Read more
August 26, 2020

Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

County to ‘Think About’ Schools, Businesses Reopening if COVID-19 Transmission Rates Hold

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR