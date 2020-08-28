A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?
22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash: Culver City Beat – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash * LA Public...
Westside Chiropractor Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fraudulently Billing Labor Union Health Plan $4.8 Million
Mahyar David Yadidi order to pay $1,976,832 in restitution on top of four year prison sentence By Chad Winthrop A...
Attempted Murder of Culver City Police Officers
Culver City police arrest suspect for shooting at officer By Staff Writer Culver City police have arrested a man for...
Culver City Restaurants Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
County to ‘Think About’ Schools, Businesses Reopening if COVID-19 Transmission Rates Hold
August 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion
By Shawn McCann As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for...
Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park: Westside Beat – August, 24, 2020
August 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park * AirBnb Cracking...
Three Culver City Stabbing Suspects at-Large
August 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department asking the public for help finding suspects By Sam Catanzaro Three suspects are wanted by Culver...
Culver Police, Good Samaritan Prevent Person From Jumping off La Ballona Creek Bridge
August 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department and good Samaritan prevent woman from jumping off bridge By Sam Catanzaro A good Samaritan, assisted...
Community Support Helping Venice Family Clinic Serve Patients During Pandemic
August 24, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Because of an outpouring of community support and dedication from its staff, Venice Family Clinic has been able to continue...
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
State Must Analyze Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Sea
August 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?
A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?
A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...Read more